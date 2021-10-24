أكتوبر 25, 2021

Lalish Media Network

صحيفة إلكترونية يومية تصدر باشراف الهيئة العليا لمركز لالش الثقافي والاجتماعي في دهوك - كوردستان العراق

أم تنقذ ابنها من الموت بأعجوبة (فيديو)

التاريخ:
فى :شؤون المرأة
نشرت وسائل إعلام صينية، فيديو يظهر أم تنقذ لابنها بأعجوبة من موت محقق في الشارع .

وتمكنت الأم بفضل رد فعلها السريع من سحب طفلها بينما انطلقت سيارة، فجأة، إلى الخلف.

ويُعتقد أن السائق أخطأ وضغط على دواسة الوقود بدلا من الفرامل.

