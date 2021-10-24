أم تنقذ ابنها من الموت بأعجوبة (فيديو)

نشرت وسائل إعلام صينية، فيديو يظهر أم تنقذ لابنها بأعجوبة من موت محقق في الشارع .

وتمكنت الأم بفضل رد فعلها السريع من سحب طفلها بينما انطلقت سيارة، فجأة، إلى الخلف.

ويُعتقد أن السائق أخطأ وضغط على دواسة الوقود بدلا من الفرامل.

Thanks to her quick reflexes, a mother in China was able to pull her child out of the path of a moving car, potentially saving their life. According to local media, it's believed the driver pressed the car's accelerator instead of the brake by accident. pic.twitter.com/wPauoL4nsE

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 20, 2021