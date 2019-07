فيديو شائق.. رجل شجاع يحبط سرقة مستخدماً كرسياً ووعاء

Armed robbery, Mermaid Beach

Police have released CCTV of a man as part of their investigation into the armed robbery of a tavern at Mermaid Beach in the early hours of this morning. The offender fled empty-handed after a patron fought him off using a large stool and pot-plant. For more information: https://mypolice.page.link/C8C5

Publiée par Queensland Police Service sur Jeudi 4 juillet 2019