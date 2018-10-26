شكر وتقدير…..

إذا لم يكن لدينا سلام، فذلك لأننا نسينا إننا ننتمي الى “بعضنا بعضاً” …. الأم تيريزا.

الايزيديون تعرضوا الى ابشع إبادة جماعية في الثالث من آب عام 2014، من قبل التنظيم الإرهابي “داعش”، وخُطف وقُتل منهم الآلاف، وهروب مئات الآلاف الى إقليم كوردستان وسوريا وتركيا، وخلف هذا التنظيم دماراً شاملاً في مناطقهم، وانهيار البنى التحتية في تلك المناطق، واكثر من 70 مقبرة جماعية مازالت إطلالاتها واضحة للعيان وفي مختلف مناطق محافظة نينوى وغيرها من المناطق. اضف الى ذلك مازال مصير اكثر من ثلاثة الآلاف من الايزيديين مجهولا الى الأن.

ورغم كل ما حصل للايزيديين من إبادة، إلا انهم قادرين للدفاع عن وجودهم والدفاع عن قضيتهم في المحافل المحلية والدولية، ولعل اليوم “صوت الناجين – الناجيات” خير دليل على ذلك، وقد استطاعوا كسر حاجز الخوف والخجل، وإظهار بشاعة هذا التنظيم الإجرامي وما اقترفه من ظلم والاضطهاد بحق الايزيديين.

اليوم كان لنا الفخر ان يتم تكريمنا بجائزة الأم تيريزا للسلام والمساواة والعدالة الاجتماعية في الهند – مومباي من قبل مؤسسة الانسجام “Harmony Foundation” وهذه التكريم يمنحنا الإصرار والشجاعة للدفاع عن قضيتنا، وفي الوقت نفسه نقدم لهم شكرنا وتقديرنا للقائمين على هذا التكريم وحسن الضيافة، وكنا سعداء جداً بينهم، في جمهورية الهند – مومباي، كما نقدم شكرنا وتقديرنا لجميع الضيوف الكرام، الذين حضروا هذه الفعالية الدولية التي تعطي انطباعاً حقيقياً للسلام والمساواة والعدالة بين مختلف المجتمعات البشرية، كما نقدم شكرنا وتقديرنا لجميع الأصدقاء والصديقات والشخصيات والمنظمات ووسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية الأخرى والإعلاميين والصحفيين والنشطاء في مجال حقوق الإنسان، على تهنئتهم بمناسبة تكريمنا بجائزة الأم تيريزا، وشكر خاص لمكتب المخطوفين والناجيات في دهوك، وقناة رووداو الفضائية والأخ المترجم لدورهم المميز في هذا التكريم .

هذا التكريم ليس لنا فقط بل هو تكريم لجميع ضحايا الإبادة الايزيدية، من المخطوفين ورفات المغدورين بهم في المقابر الجماعية، وأولئك الأبطال الذين دافعوا عن شرف الايزدياتي في جبل شنكال وجميع الأجهزة الأمنية بمختلف صنوفها ومسمياتها، والجنود المجهولين الذين يعملون من اجل تحرير ما تبقى من الايزيديين في سجون الاسترقاق والعبودية، ولا ننسى الشعب الكوردي الذي فتحوا لنا بيوتهم ومدارسهم ومحلاتهم وجوامعهم واستقبالهم الايزيديين في الثالث من آب عام 2014 والى الأن، وهذا التكريم لهم بالدرجة الأساس.

ليلى تعلو ، ادريس بشار

24 / 10 / 2018

Gratitude and appreciation…

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other”- Mother Teresa-

The Yazidi population had been subjected to the worst genocide on the 3rd of August 2014 by the terrorist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria “- isis-Daash” organization in addition to the kidnapping, killing of thousands of them and the escape of hundreds of thousands to Kurdistan Region, Syria and Turkey. This organization has left a total destruction in their areas as well as a tremendous collapse of infrastructure with more than 70 mass graves that are still visible till today in various areas of Nineveh province and other parts of the country. While the fate of more than 3000 Yezidis remains unknown.

Despite genocide that has occurred to the Yazidis but still they are able to defend their existence and their cause in local and international forums. Today, “the Voice of Survivors” is the best evidence of this. They have succeeded in breaking the barrier of fear and shame. And show the horrible oppression done by – isis -Daash against Yezidis.

Today, we were thrilled to be honored with the Mother Teresa Award for Peace, Equality and Social Justice in India – Mumbai by the “Harmony Foundation”.

This honor gives us the courage and determination to defend our cause. At the same time, we extend our gratitude and appreciation for all people who were in charge of this event and their noble hospitality as well as all the distinguished guests who attended this international event that gives a real impression of peace, equality and justice among the various human communities. We also want to thank all friends, figures , organizations, media , social networking sites , websites, journalists and activists in the field of human rights for congratulating us on the occasion of honoring us with Mother Teresa Award, a special thanks to the Office of the abductees and survivors in Dohuk and Rudaw TV channel for their unique role in this event.

This honor is not directed only for us, but it is a tribute to all the victims of the Yezidi genocide, all the kidnapped and the remnants of their victims in the mass graves, to those heroes who defended the honor of the Yazidis in Mount Shingal , all the security apparatuses of all kinds and names … the anonymous soldiers who are working to liberate the remaining Yazidis in the prisons of slavery, not to forget the Kurdish people who opened their homes, schools, shops and mosques to receive Yazidis on the third of August 2014 until now, This honoring event is to them essentially.

Laila Talo, Idris Bashar

24 of October 2018