جينوسايد الايزيدية في آب 2014

الباحث/ داود مراد ختاري – ماجستير في التاريخ الحديث / اختصاص توثيق

سابقاً كان العدو الغازي هو مَن يوثق حملات الابادة بما ينسجم مع تطلعاته وأهدافه، واليوم نحن نوثق معاناتنا ومأساتنا لتطلع البشرية على مصابنا .

الشكر لله ، تم انجاز مشروعنا – موسوعة – (جينوسايد الايزيدية في آب 2014) بعد الانتهاء من التصميم، تم ارسالها الى المطبعة في طهران / ايران، وهذه الموسوعة مكونة من (9) كتب داخل (7) مجلدات بالجلد الكارتوني السميك، داخل صندوق كارتوني، عدد الصفحات (2600) صفحة من الحجم الكبير، (570) الف كلمة، وهي حصيلة توثيق لأربع سنوات ونصف، علماً لم نتلقى أية مساعدة من المنظمات والدوائر الرسمية في الدولة، وكانت كلفة انجاز الموسوعة (50000) خمسون الف دولار، عدا كلفة التصميم والطبع .

المجلد الاول / كتابين ( الطريق الى الجبل في أيام المحن) و (مقاتلو الجبل في أيام المحن )

المجلد الثاني / مجزرة قرية كوجو

المجلد الثالث / المقابر الجماعية

المجلد الرابع / ورود في الصحراء / تتضمن مأساة أطفال الايزيدية لدى الدواعش

المجلد الخامس / كتابين (ناجيات من جحيم داعش ) و (حوارات)

المجلد السادس / احصاءات الضحايا (علماً عدد الضحايا (7417) – الشهداء (1470) – المخطوفين (1883) – الناجين(4064)-

المجلد السابع / صور الضحايا

عدد الفيديوهات تسجيل (400) قرص c d (مقابلات مع الضحايا من المخطوفين والناجين من المجازر)

نقدم شكرنا للناجيات والناجين ولذوي الضحايا لتعاونهم معنا لتوثيق ما تعرضوا اليه من أيادي الدواعش، ورسالة اعتذار للذين اجرينا معهم لقاء ولم ندون مأساتهم في الموسوعة ، لأننا اختزلنا المأساة والمعاناة المتشابه بواحدة منها، لذا تم تقليص عدد الصفحات من (4000) صفحة الى (2600) صفحة .

وشكراً للسادة المدرجة اسماؤهم ادناه :

البروفيسور مصلح دهوكي رئيس جامعة دهوك – للموافقة على طبع الموسوعة على نفقة الجامعة .

البروفيسور نشوان هروري – رئيس مركز بيشكجي للدراسات الانسانية / جامعة دهوك

الدكتور آزاد سالم كوران / للمراجعة والإشراف العلمي

البروفيسور خالد خضر الهكاري – جامعة دهوك – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد الأول / الطريق الى الجبل في أيام المحن)

القاضي الاول رائد المصلح – رئيس محكمة الموصل – (كتابة مقدمة ثانية للمجلد الأول/ الطريق الى الجبل في أيام المحن)

البروفيسور عبدالفتاح علي البوتاني – رئيس الاكاديمية الكوردية – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد الثاني/ مجزرة قرية كوجو)

القاضي ايمن بامرني – رئيس دائرة الجينوسايد في دهوك – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد الثالث/ المقابر الجماعية)

القاضي والباحث زهير كاظم عبود – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد الرابع/ ورود في الصحراء)

الباحث البروفيسور خليل جندي رشو – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد الخامس / ناجيات من جحيم داعش و حوارات)

البروفيسور درمان سليمان صادق – عميد كلية الادارة والاقتصاد – (كتابة مقدمة للمجلد السادس / احصاءات الضحايا)

السيد خالد الخالدي – تصميم الموسوعة

السيد ابراهيم تمري الحمو – تصميم الاحصاء

السيد رشاد بيجرماني – تصميم مجلد صور الضحايا

السيد مسعود خالد – تصميم جلد كتب الموسوعة

Ezeydians genocide in August 2014

Researcher / Daoud Murad Khatari- Master in Modern History / writing in specialist

In the Past time , the bad enemy who was written about the genocide that what were aimed to them goals and aims . today we written about our hardness and sadness to let the humanity know about or problems .

Thanks to God , that my project has done – ( Yzidians genocide in August 2014 )after finishing from designing and sent to

The printer in Tehran / Iran and this series consist of (9) books inside (7) volumes in thick cartoon cover inside box Number of pages (2600) pages of large size،(570) thousand words، Which is the result of documentation for four and a half years، Note that we have not received any assistance from official organizations and departments in the State, The cost of completing the encyclopedia (50,000) fifty thousand dollars, except for the cost of design and printing. 1 – Volume I / two books (the way to the mountain in the days of adversity) and (Mountain fighters in the days of adversity) 2. Volume II / The massacre of Kuju village3 – Volume III / Mass graves4 – Volume IV / roses in the desert / includes the tragedy of the children of Yazidi in Dawash5 – Volume V / two books (survivors of the hell of a talk) and (dialogues)6. Volume VI / Statistics of victims (number of casualties) 7417 – Martyrs (1470) – Kidnapped (1883) – Survivors (4064) -7- Volume VII / Pictures of the victims

8. Number of videos Record (400) CD c d (Interviews with victims of kidnapped and survivors of massacres)We offer our thanks to the survivors, survivors and victims’ victims for their cooperation with us to document what they have been exposed to by the hands of al-Da’ash and a message of apology to those we met. We did not mention their tragedies in the encyclopaedia because we reduced the tragedy and similar suffering in one of them. Page.Thank you to the ladies listed below:- Professor Musleh Dahuki, President of the University of Dohuk – to approve the printing of the Encyclopedia at the expense of the University.- Professor Nashwan Harouri – President of Bishkegi Center for Humanitarian Studies / Duhok University- Dr. Azad Salem Kuran / for review and scientific supervision- Prof. Khalid Khader Al-Hakari – University of Duhok – (writing introduction to the first volume / the way to the mountain in the days of adversity)- First Judge Raed al-Muslah – President of the Mosul Court – (Writing a second introduction to Volume I / The way to the mountain in the days of adversity)- Prof. Abdul Fattah Ali al-Butani – President of the Kurdish Academy – (writing introduction to the second volume / massacre of the village of Kuju)- Judge Ayman Bamrani – Head of the Department of Genocide in Dohuk – (Introduction to Volume III / Mass Graves)- Judge and researcher Zuhair Kazem Habib – (writing introduction to volume IV / roses in the desert)- Researcher Professor Khalil Jundi Rasho – (Writing Introduction to Volume V / Survivors of the Inferno and Dialogues)- Prof. Drman Sulaiman Sadiq – Dean of the Faculty of Management and Economics – (Writing Introduction to Volume VI / Victim Statistics)- Mr. Khaled Khalidi – Design Encyclopedia- Mr. Ibrahim Tamri Al-Hamo – Statistical Design- Mr. Rashad Bejermani – Design of the victims’ photographs- Mr. Masoud Khaled – Design of leather books Encyclopedia